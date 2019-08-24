Community in Schuylkill County Rallies Behind the Klein Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A community rallied together to help out the family of a one-year-old boy who spent his first six months in the hospital fighting for his life.

The West Penn Rod and Gun Club held a poker run put on by friends and family of Austin Klein.

Austin was born two months premature and had several complications and multiple brain surgeries.

Now that Austin is finally home with his family, medical bills and necessities are starting to add up.

"It's definitely very humbling to know that there's this much support in the community, both online, we had outpourings. Austin has his own little fan club that everybody follows him as we like to call it but it's definitely. You don't know how strong your roots run in the community until you have this many people coming out just to support this little boy who's barely been in this world," said Austin's dad, Tom Klein.

All of the money raised will be given to help alleviate some of the financial burdens for Austin and his family in Schuylkill County.