× Car Smashes into Exeter Bar and Restaurant

EXETER, Pa. — A crash ended with a car into a building in Luzerne County.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of Wyoming Avenue and Schooley Avenue in Exeter.

The car hit Gober’s Deco Lounge, leaving a hole in the building and smashed glass behind.

No word on any injuries or what led to the crash in Luzerne County.