Car Smashes into Exeter Bar and Restaurant
EXETER, Pa. — A crash ended with a car into a building in Luzerne County.
The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of Wyoming Avenue and Schooley Avenue in Exeter.
The car hit Gober’s Deco Lounge, leaving a hole in the building and smashed glass behind.
No word on any injuries or what led to the crash in Luzerne County.
41.320505 -75.819065
4 comments
Trevor Frith
Yet another Type 2 right foot pedal error? This is not that complicated. ‘A vehicle did not stop in time’. It does not matter who is at fault. 19 pedestrians and cyclists will die today and we need a solution. Why are those in charge at NHTSA and the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) not wanting to scientifically compare the ‘Killer” right foot braking method with the Left Foot Braking Method and either prove it inadequate or adopt it? ‘That’s the way it’s always been taught’, is not a scientific justification. It’s just Tradition and Testosterone.
caeser 194
What is it with cars landing inside buildings? Lackawanna county needs a better drivers Ed class
peatermoss
They forgot to remove the legs when I put up the building.
Better than our areas wrong ways though.
peatermoss
When they put up the building that Izz.