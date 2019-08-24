Benefit Held for Sgt. 1st Class Diagnosed with Cancer

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A benefit was held in Wyoming County to help out a man who has served our country for over two decades.

A pasta dinner was put on at Stony Mountain Family Campground near Tunkhannock.

It all came together as a way to help out Sgt. 1st Class Asa Atherholt.

The sergeant, who has served the country for 22 years and was deployed five times, was recently diagnosed with rectal cancer.

“Without that support having family and friends and everybody that’s here right now, I wouldn’t be able to do it on my own. Cause you need the support from everybody else cause it only makes you stronger and a better person in the long run,” said Sgt. Asa Atherholt.

All of the money raised will go towards helping Sergeant Atherholt with travel for treatments and medical bills.

