Bakery in Scranton Celebrates a Milestone

SCRANTON, Pa. — A longtime bakery celebrated a major milestone over the weekend.

Minooka Pastry on Birney Avenue opened back in 1979 and celebrated 40 years in business.

Plates full of sweets lined the store.

Customers could top off cupcakes or guess how many sprinkles were in a container to win a tasty prize.

Owners of the pastry shop say what started as a small operation has evolved all thanks to the customers.

“We have seen people come from the beginning who were young parents and those children grew up and had children, so we are seeing the third generation at this point,” said Robert Zakraski.

Minooka Pastry is competing for the sweetest bakery in America contest.