Bakery in Scranton Celebrates a Milestone

Posted 5:55 pm, August 24, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — A longtime bakery celebrated a major milestone over the weekend.

Minooka Pastry on Birney Avenue opened back in 1979 and celebrated 40 years in business.

Plates full of sweets lined the store.

Customers could top off cupcakes or guess how many sprinkles were in a container to win a tasty prize.

Owners of the pastry shop say what started as a small operation has evolved all thanks to the customers.

“We have seen people come from the beginning who were young parents and those children grew up and had children, so we are seeing the third generation at this point,” said Robert Zakraski.

Minooka Pastry is competing for the sweetest bakery in America contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.