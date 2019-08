Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- The second annual Multicultural Day was held at City Center apartments in Hazleton on Thursday.

People enjoyed food and music while getting to know others in their community.

"This is the way everybody should be. To get together and everybody live together in peace and harmony," Jeffrey Natale of Hazleton said.

One of the main goals today's gathering was to encourage people to learn more about different cultures in Hazleton.

40.950560 -75.974009