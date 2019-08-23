Newly Minted Wolfpack Takes the Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- As the football team from the Wilkes-Barre area school district warmed up at Crestwood High School’s football field, they were facing off against so much more than a game.

This was the first time the newly minted Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack were fighting together as a single unit in its first regular-season game against the Comets.

The Wolfpack is blended from the district’s three high schools, GAR, Coughlin, and Meyers. The district is in the process of consolidating the three schools into one building that will be constructed in Plains Township.

But the school’s athletic departments have already been blended.

For many here they are proud to be a part of district history.

“Honestly, it’s really exciting, I love the colors, I love the name, I love the mascot, it just all sounds good to me, I love it,” senior Danayah Lopez said.

“I feel like we already all knew each other from every different team so it’s like we’re finally one for our senior year, it’s amazing,” senior Becky Shiel said.