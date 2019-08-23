× New King’s College Students Provide Day of Service

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — King’s College students are back on campus in Wilkes-Barre and freshmen are starting the academic year off by doing some good.

Wiping the stove, scrubbing the sinks, and sweeping the floors — freshmen from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre got right to work on Friday at Ruth’s Place before classes even began.

The nonprofit is a safe place for women who have been abused. Students volunteering here took their mission seriously.

“A lady, actually, when we were coming in after taking out the garbage, she said, ‘thank you,’ and I said, ‘no, thank you for having us,’ because it just it feels so amazing to come here and give,” said freshman Alexa Vomero.

This is just one stop for first-year students at King’s College on their annual day of service across Luzerne County.

Juanita Boynton works at Ruth’s Place and says having students spruce up the place makes a big difference.

“It makes them feel more comfortable so they can achieve other stuff that they have to achieve in the world,” Boynton said.

King’s College students were also busy picking up garbage and litter along the River Common in Wilkes-Barre.

“There’s been a lot of random things, lots of litter that you wouldn’t want to see in your community, so it’s good to get it off the streets and good to clean up, give a good view for everyone,” said freshman Kenny Remus.

The Riverfront Parks Committee appreciates all the helping hands and hopes this spirit of volunteerism continues.

“That may give them the impetus to, maybe say, get involved again when they’re past this experience,” said committee member John Maday.

Throughout the day, King’s College students volunteered at 17 locations in Luzerne County.