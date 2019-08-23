Move-In Day at East Stroudsburg University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Hauling luggage, boxes, refrigerators and more – move-in day brought quite a crowd to East Stroudsburg University.

About 1,200 freshmen are getting ready to start college.

"It's pretty awesome. I am a little tired but excited. I get to move in, I feel like I am moving into an apartment," said freshman Ciai Newsome.

Campus officials and older students helped incoming freshman in and out of the buildings.

Ciani Newsome from Philadelphia brought a van full of family to help move her in, including her mom, who is sad to leave her daughter behind.

"Of course, of course (I'll miss her.) It's been 18 years of just me and her," said Cynthia Evans, Philadelphia.

This year is a little bit of a tight squeeze because there are a few residence halls that are closed for renovations.

"Oh, we have a couple. Shawnee and Linden, well we used Linden when the football team moved in, but they are both going to be renovated or changed, so those are closed. Minsi is being used by some of the resorts locally so it's, we have a lot of students in there that are international but all of the others we are filling up," said ESU President Marcia Welsh.

Some students tell Newswatch 16 that leaving their parents is hard, but hauling in all of their stuff is no walk in the park either.

"Oh, this is too much. It's overwhelming. All this stuff you have to keep running back and forth. I feel bad for the people on the fourth floor," said Newsome.

Classes at East Stroudsburg University begin next week.