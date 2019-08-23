× Luzerne County Death Ruled Homicide

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Officials say the death of a man involved in a fight in Luzerne County is now a case of homicide.

The county coroner made that homicide ruling in the death of Jeremy Soto.

Soto got into a fight with another man back in May at the apartment complex where they both lived on North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

That man told police he hit Soto in self-defense.

Soto was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Police have not released the name of the other man, and no charges have been filed in the case in Wilkes-Barre.