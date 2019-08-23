× Lottery Fast Play Winner in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery game in Scranton.

A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $222,153 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Chili Pepper Payout game was sold Friday at Convenient Food Mart on Moosic Street in Scranton.

Chili Pepper Payout is a $5 game that offers 20 progressive top prizes starting at $50,000.

The retailer gets a $500 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.