Lottery Fast Play Winner in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery game in Scranton.
A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $222,153 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Chili Pepper Payout game was sold Friday at Convenient Food Mart on Moosic Street in Scranton.
Chili Pepper Payout is a $5 game that offers 20 progressive top prizes starting at $50,000.
The retailer gets a $500 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
