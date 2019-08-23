Lottery Fast Play Winner in Scranton

Posted 2:40 pm, August 23, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery game in Scranton.

A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $222,153 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Chili Pepper Payout game was sold Friday at Convenient Food Mart on Moosic Street in Scranton.

Chili Pepper Payout is a $5 game that offers 20 progressive top prizes starting at $50,000.

The retailer gets a $500 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.