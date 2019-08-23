× Last Hurrah at Knoebels Before Back to School

KNOEBELS AMUSEMENT RESORT — In just a few days, many kids in northeastern and central Pennsylvania will head back to school. For some, this weekend is a time to go back to school shopping. For others, it’s a trip to Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg.

“Just trying to get as much out of summer as we can,” Shawn Daubert said.

Shawn and Jemma Daubert live in Pottsville and are having a father-daughter day at Knoebels.

“Last ditch effort,” Shawn said.

Jemma starts fourth grade on Monday.

“I’m really excited,” Jemma said.

There were long lines at Knoebels Amusement Resort and employees expect it to be this way all weekend. That’s because some people, including Sharon Hoy, realized they haven’t been here yet this year.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been so busy that actually, this is our first time, isn’t it, that I’ve had them here. They’ve been here with other people,” Hoy said.

Hoy’s grandchildren start school on Monday.

“Took a vacation day to bring them here for their one last hurrah before back to school,” Hoy said.

“We tried to get out here a couple other times this year. We had rain one day and it was really busy the other day, so we thought we’d give today a try,” Tessa Balliet said.

Tessa Balliet’s kids have already started their high school sports.

“They did their sports this morning and then with the football games tonight, they don’t have their two-a-days today with evening sports, so we thought instead of the football game, we’d come here,” Balliet said.

Knoebels employees expect this to be a busy weekend not only because it’s back to school, but because of the nice weather predicted.

The park’s hours change after this weekend. Knoebels Amusement Resort is open until 7 p.m. starting Monday.