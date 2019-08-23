Fun and History at GDS Fair

Posted 4:15 pm, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:16PM, August 23, 2019

DREHER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Final preparations for the 102nd annual Greene-Dreher-Sterling Fair were made in the early afternoon on Friday. Vendors, rides, and exhibits were readied before the gates opened for the start of the 10-day fair.

There are many events on the schedule for the GDS fair, but there’s one big one making a comeback: the rodeo!

Next Friday, the Reese Ranch Rodeo hits the arena with a big show that many fairgoers have missed for the past couple of years.

“We have gotten a great response. We are so excited. We’re hoping that it brings everybody in the community out. They’ve been asking for it to come back and it’s back,” said fair president Lyn Klingerman.

There’s something special about the carousel at this event. Ella is a special horse that gets added to the carousel only at the GDS fair. She’s named after the original founder of the fair, Ella Nevin.

Related Story
A Fair Day: Newswatch 16 Is Coming to a Fair Near You

“They might be too small to even realize but if mom and dad are taking pictures, they could tell them, ‘look, you were on a horse of the original founder of the GDS fair.'”

Ella adds to the history of the fair and some people we met were eager to get in and have that traditional fair experience.

“This is my first time. I’m kind of excited. Animals, rides, just the outdoors. I love the outdoors,” said Emily Weaver.

“Seeing everybody with their family members out here, kids, it’s a good place to hang out and have a good time with family,” Jonathan Mata said.

The GDS Fair goes until September 1 at the fairgrounds off Route 507 in Newfoundland.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.