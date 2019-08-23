Fatal Fight Ruled a Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It was a bittersweet night for a member of the Wilkes-Barre area cheerleading squad.

Earlier today, the coroner ruled the death of her uncle a homicide.

According to officials, Jeremy Soto got into a fight with another man back in May at an apartment on North Main Street in Wilkes-barre.

Soto was taken to the hospital. He died a few days later.

Soto's niece, Trinity Caballero, was on the sidelines tonight, part of the Wolfpack cheer team. Her uncle played sports for GAR.

“He would want to be here if anything. He would be happy to see all three schools combining, saying that he came from GAR. Honestly, he would just love to see this, he would just love to support me,” Cabellero said.

There have been no charges for the death of Jeremy Soto.

That man who hit him told police he did it in self-defense.