Crestwood School District Solves Bussing Dilemma

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crestwood School District has reportedly solved a dilemma that would have seen elementary students sharing the same school busses as high school students.

The Times Leader Newspaper reports students from Saint Jude’s school in Mountain Top will be picked up later so they won’t need to ride with Crestwood high schoolers.

The district received backlash from parents about the arrangement.

Bussing has been controversial in the Crestwood school district since last year when the state found some bus drivers did not have the proper clearances.

The district in Luzerne County has since switched bussing companies.