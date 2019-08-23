Crestwood School District Solves Bussing Dilemma

Posted 11:22 pm, August 23, 2019, by

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crestwood School District has reportedly solved a dilemma that would have seen elementary students sharing the same school busses as high school students.

The Times Leader Newspaper reports students from Saint Jude’s school in Mountain Top will be picked up later so they won’t need to ride with Crestwood high schoolers.

The district received backlash from parents about the arrangement.

Bussing has been controversial in the Crestwood school district since last year when the state found some bus drivers did not have the proper clearances.

The district in Luzerne County has since switched bussing companies.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.