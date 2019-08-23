Area “Rage Room” Wants Your Old Stuff To Smash

Posted 4:05 am, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:04AM, August 23, 2019

It’s a safe place where you can shatter away your anger.

The Honesdale Rage Room is a spot in Wayne County where you can relieve stress by smashing everything from old televisions to old dishes.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the rage room on Friday.

Ryan showed how a rage room visit works and explained how to donate your unwanted appliances for people’s future smashing purposes.

Participants must wear closed toe shoes and protective gear.

Learn more about the Honesdale Rage Room, including available time slots to smash stuff, at the company’s Facebook page here!

OLD ITEMS THAT CAN BE DROPPED OFF:

The following items listed below can be dropped off outside the Honesdale Rage Room anytime.

The  facility requests that you only leave/donate items that are easy for one person to carry such as the appliances below:

  • Old Televisions
  • Old VCRs
  • Old Toasters
  • Old Dishes (glasses/plates)
  • Old MicrowavesPlease do not drop off old appliances that cannot be carried by one person including washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers,  etc.  

    If you have any questions,  please contact the Honesdale Room at  (570) 229-6887.

    Newswatch 16 first visited the Honesdale Rage Room earlier this month around the time it first opened.   See that story at this link.

