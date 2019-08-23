16 To The Rescue: Duke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Duke is an 8-year-old mixed breed dog at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit. He's been there for a little over a year.

"He likes treats and he sits and he smiles and he gives paw and he's potty trained. He's a very good boy," said volunteer Barb Pramick.

Duke had some health issues and moves a little slower than most dogs. He will need slow introductions with new people.

"Once he knows you, he absolutely adores you. There are people who come to see him that he goes crazy over. He sees them, he knows them," said Pramick. "There are some that come every few weeks to see him and he goes nuts with them and they stay for a while and they play with them. He's a love bug, he really is."

Because Duke is a senior and can be crotchety at times, it's recommended that he go to a quiet home.

"Probably not too many people, probably the only dog, the only animal. I hate to say that, but he can be a little fussy."

Shelter volunteers hope that someone gives this older guy a chance.

"Maybe his age makes people turn away because he's at least 8 years old and he's a big dog. He probably only has a few years left but they'll be great years, he'll be worth it."

If you are interested in adopting Duke, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. His adoption fee has been sponsored.

