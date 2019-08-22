This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Susquehanna River Flathead Catfish Adventure

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Southside Sports Bait & Tackle in Sunbury. Ken Maurer, owner and fishing guide, will take us on the muddy Susquehanna River in search of flathead catfish. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a catfish rod and reel giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
