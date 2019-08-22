× Targeting Truckers for Agressive Driving

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in one part of Luzerne County are cracking down on aggressive truck drivers.

Highway safety officials have determined Hanover Township, in particular, is a problem area.

Officer Ryan Cywinski of the Hanover Township Police Department has been busy this summer. As a motor carrier enforcement officer, he’s been busy inspecting tractor-trailers and keeping aggressive truck drivers off the road.

“We see a lot of trucks that are speeding, aggressive lane-changing, going through stop signs, yield signs, weaving in and out of traffic, weaving off of the road,” said Ofc. Cywinski

Ofc. Cywinski’s efforts are part of a pilot program funded by PennDOT. The campaign started a few weeks ago and it has allowed police departments to take a closer look at trucks on the road.

“There are certain police departments in Luzerne County and throughout the state that have problem roadways and that’s why they are looking for these aggressive drivers,” said Rebecca Rybak, Northeast Highway Safety Program.

“Pennsylvania State Police also has our guys out there pulling over the truck drivers, making sure all the vehicles are safe,” said Trooper Deanna Piekanski.

Highway safety officials say Hanover Township was selected for this pilot program because of its industrial parks and heavy truck traffic.

“It’s Hanover Township and Scranton PD is involved in this project and it’s working very well so far,” said John Morgan, Highway Safety Network.

But truck drivers stopping for inspection say they aren’t the only ones to blame for aggression on the roads. All drivers need to be more careful.

“(Cars are) as aggressive if not more, wanting to cut you off, thinking you can stop on a dime, all them good fun things,” said truck driver Bart Lacher.

During this campaign, Ofc. Cywinski tells us has taken about 10 illegal trucks and just as many unqualified drivers off these roads in Hanover Township hoping to keep everyone safe.