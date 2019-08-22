There's one topic people have been calling about this week that has nothing to do with news. It has to do with new promos airing for the Super 16 sports final.
Talkback 16: Super 16 Sports Final
-
Talkback 16: Sports ‘Spoilers,’ Welcome Chris
-
Brewing Company Releases Beer Inspired by Talkback 16
-
Talkback 16: No More Snow Days?
-
Talkback 16: Tiny Houses, Gender-less Driver’s Licenses, and the Star of the Show at WNEP’s ‘Day at the Fair’
-
Talkback 16: Pedestrian Bridge, Lottery Numbers, More Talkback
-
-
Talkback 16: Protective Vests for Firefighters, Ally’s Wardrobe, Podcasts
-
Talkback Extra Podcast: Talking Gun Violence
-
Talkback 16: Vandalism, a New Device to Clock Speeders, and Commercial Breaks
-
Talkback 16: Little League Sculpture Vandalized, No Roundabout, It’s Hot
-
Talkback 16: Frogs in Salads, Compliments, Modern Technology
-
-
Talkback 16: Fill-in Anchors, Sports Delays
-
Talkback 16: Suggestions
-
Talkback 16: Thursday’s Biggest Stories