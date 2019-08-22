Sniper, Ambush and Standoffs: Officers Shot in Five States over the past Week

In the past seven days, there have been several shootings of police officers spanning from California to Philadelphia. The shootings were not fatal and occurred during traffic stops, tense standoffs and in some cases ambushes while officers served warrants at homes.

Here’s a breakdown of the officers shot in the past week:

California: A sniper aims at a deputy

A possible sniper took aim at a deputy in Southern California on Wednesday, hitting him with a bullet in the chest, authorities said.

The unidentified deputy was in the parking lot of the Lancaster station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department when the shooter opened fire from a four-story complex across the street.

The deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest, which saved his life by deflecting the bullet into his shoulder, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said.

By early Thursday, a manhunt was underway for the shooter, and a nearby school was put on lockdown and students evacuated.

Texas: An officer is shot at a routine stop

A Texas deputy was shot multiple times after he approached a vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Houston, and his bulletproof vest likely saved his life, authorities said.

Deputy Quinton Goodwill of Harris County was treated and released from the hospital Wednesday, the same day he was shot, CNN affiliate KTRK reported. The shooting happened shortly after midnight after he stopped a car and the suspect opened fire, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene but was arrested shortly after.

Missouri: Two officers are wounded in standoff

A man surrendered Friday following a shooting and standoff that left a state trooper and a sheriff's deputy wounded in southern Missouri. The incident started when the man opened fire as troopers and deputies were attempting to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officers were assisting the Carter County Sheriff's Department deputies to serve the notice at a residence in Van Buren, Missouri.

"A male suspect began firing from inside the residence," Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement. The shooter barricaded himself in the home in a standoff that lasted eight hours and ended when he surrendered to a SWAT team.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the attack was an "ambush" on local law enforcement.

Illinois: An officer is shot at a home

An Illinois state trooper was shot while serving a search warrant at a home in Wheeling on Aug. 15, authorities said. The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released. The suspect is in custody.

Philadelphia: Six officers are injured

Just last week, police serving a narcotics warrant in Philadelphia were met by a barrage of gunfire that left six officers wounded.

What followed was a tense standoff that lasted nearly eight hours and ended just after midnight Aug. 15. The suspect emerged from a house with his arms held over his head. His surrender came after a conference call with his lawyer, the police commissioner and the district attorney. The suspect, identified as Maurice Hill, 36, has an extensive criminal history, police said.

Texas: An officer and a suspect are wounded

In Texas, police in Odessa responded to a call of shots fired on Aug. 14 and when they arrived, a man started shooting at officers, authorities said. An Odessa police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The suspect was also shot and hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

All three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. "As with all officer-involved shootings, the Odessa Police Department has requested the Texas Rangers office investigate," police said.