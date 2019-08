× Man Locked Up on Rape Charges in Luzerne County

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A man is facing multiple charges after police in Plymouth say he raped a woman several times over the course of several days.

Edwin Colon of Plymouth was charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, resisting arrest, and other charges.

He is being held without bail in Luzerne County for those charges. He was determined to be a danger to society and a flight risk.