× Italian Little Leaguers Enjoy Pool Party in Lycoming County

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One Little League team got a chance to soak up the sun at a pool party in Montoursville. Folks in Lycoming County hosted the Italian team at their house to recognize their accomplishments.

The man from Montoursville threw a party Thursday afternoon to honor the Italian Little Leaguers who made it all the way here to South Williamsport.

The Italian team from the Europe and Africa Region was eliminated from the World Series but that’s not stopping the players from enjoying the festivities.

The Romagna Italia Little Leaguers were guests for a pool party in Montoursville. The team was treated to food, games, and awards.

Each player and coach will go home with a personalized trophy in honor of making it this far and representing Italy with so much class.

Kenneth Dirocco is one of the guys who came up with the idea and has played host to the past three Italian teams to make it to the games. Dirocco says his Italian heritage is what drives him.

“For most of the people in the community, we are Italian or from Italian descent, you know, it’s really special. Especially something like baseball, it’s really not a big European sport yet, so for Italy to win all of Europe and Africa and then to come over here, it’s a big deal,” Dirocco said.

The Little Leaguers from Italy will be here for the rest of the Little League World Series to try and take in as much baseball as they can before they head back home.