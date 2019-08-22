First-Ever Electric City Classic Rolling into Scranton

August 22, 2019

Scranton is gearing up to host its first-ever Electric City Classic.

The cycling event is bringing in people from all over the country including California, Texas, Virginia, and Maine.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the race weekend on Thursday.

The inaugural Electric City Classic happens this Saturday, August 24, and Sunday,  August 25, starting around 11 a.m. throughout the city’s downtown and hill section of Scranton.

The race features a 1.1-mile cycling course for both professional and amateur cyclists. There will also be a hand cycling event for all abilities.

On Saturday, a kids’ corner is planned across the street from 222 Wyoming Avenue in Scranton from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

MORE EVENT DETAILS:

For all things Electric City Classic related including viewing the racecourse, head here!

HOW TO VOLUNTEER:

For volunteer opportunities with the event, click here or contact Victoria Pennington, volunteer coordinator, at scranton2morrow@gmail.com. Volunteers ages 18 and up are needed for a few hours Saturday morning.

WNEP-TV is a media partner for the new cycling event that was officially announced back in June.

