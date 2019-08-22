× Dental School in Scranton Offers Free Teeth Cleaning to Children

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens of youngsters were treated to some polishing up in Scranton this evening.

More than 30 children were provided with a free dental cleaning at the dental hygienist program at the Fortis Institute from 4:00 to 8:00 on Thursday night.

This is part of the dental program’s senior class graduation project.

It’s to get children ready to return to school and to have a little fun too.

“It’s fun to see them excited instead of scared. that’s something we’re really big on, we want to eliminate the fear that goes with dentistry,” said senior Julie Kester.

“Fantastic and I’ve been here myself for a cleaning in the past and they’re all excellent, very thorough and they’re so polite,” said parent Victoria Hughes from Scranton.

The free cleanings at Fortis will be offered through the end of September in Scranton.