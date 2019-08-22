Back-to-School Shopping in Full Swing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Summer vacation is at an end and back-to-school shopping is in full swing.

We found lots of people shopping at stores near Stroudsburg with bags and lists in hand.

"I got most of the things usually required for the first day and I think I got it all wrapped up. The uniforms are locked and loaded," said Tiffany Colon, East Stroudsburg.

Some stores offer lists of supplies students may need, including notebooks, pencils, crayons and more.

Tiffany Colon from East Stroudsburg thinks the lists are helpful, but every year, she finds some items that aren't necessary.

"I kind of don't follow it. I wait until the first week when the teachers kind of send exactly what they need for the classes. We get the essential stuff, pencils and folders, binders, things like that. I will pick up a couple but not too many because we do just have an overload of stuff that we don't really use," said Colon.

Some schools in Monroe County have a little bit of an advantage, like J.M. Hill School. Students here get all the supplies that they need.

"I am very fortunate to work in a district that provides all of the necessities for the students. Crayons, glue sticks, scissors, all of that we have here. Those lists are more of a suggestion for what parents could buy for home. Almost like making a home school connection," said Nicole Romano, J.M. Hill elementary teacher.

Gwen Weiss from Brodheadsville always kept it simple with backpacks and notebooks to start.

"Wait until you get the list from the teacher because it's a lot of wasted money," said Weiss.

District officials tell Newswatch 16, if you aren't sure what supplies your child needs, you can always call the school ahead of time and ask.