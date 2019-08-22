× AMBER Alert in Shippensburg Borough

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — An Amber Child Abduction Alert has been issued by the Pennsylvania State Police for Kayla Delrosario.

Troopers said Delrosario is 7 years old and a white hispanic girl. Delrosario was reportedly abducted by her father, Kelvin Monica-Reyes. He is a 28-year-old white hispanic male.

The father is driving a white Toyota Corolla sedan with Pennsylvania Registration KRR6053.

The Shippensburg Borough Police are also searching for Delrosario’s mother, Darlene Danesa Rijo-Aquino, age 28 white hispanic female with an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information should contact the police immediately by calling 911.