Accused Arsonist Charged with Torching Home for a Third Time

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An accused arsonist is behind bars after police in Susquehanna County say he tried to set fire to a home for the third time.

Kyle whiting is already accused of setting two fires at a home along Upper North Main Street in Forest City earlier this month.

He was out on bail when police say he returned to the home and tried torching it again.

Whiting is locked up in the Susquehanna County jail.