Wally Lake Fest Preps for 10 Year Anniversary

Part of the Poconos will soon be hopping with some late summertime fun.

It all surrounds Wally Lake Fest. It’s considered one of the biggest happenings in the Northern Pocono Mountains.

More than 60 events are planned this Saturday and Sunday to celebrate Lake Wallenpaupack, downtown Hawley, and the entire region.

Wally Lake Fest is marking its 10th year.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the weekend festivities on Wednesday.

