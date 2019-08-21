Wally Lake Fest Preps for 10 Year Anniversary

Posted 3:36 am, August 21, 2019

Part of the Poconos will soon be hopping with some late summertime fun.

It all surrounds Wally Lake Fest. It’s considered one of the biggest happenings in the Northern Pocono Mountains.

More than 60 events are planned this Saturday and Sunday to celebrate Lake Wallenpaupack, downtown Hawley, and the entire region.

Wally Lake Fest is marking its 10th year.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the weekend festivities on Wednesday.

Click here to see the 2019 schedule of events.

Head here to be connected to the Wally Lake Fest website.

