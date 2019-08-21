Super 16 Team #3: Valley View

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valley View rolled through the regular season and playoffs undefeated last season. With 14 starters back, the Cougars could be Champs, again.

"We have five all state kids, Janaasah comes back as one of those five, but big production from those kids that graduated." explained Coach George Howanitz. "We had a lot of kids last year that go a lot of time, got in a lot of games, got a lot of time in playoffs. so, hope is that they can step in and, at least, partially pick up where we were left off last year."

"Very big pieces to fill." concurred Senior Quarterback Janaasah Boone. "But we have Zach Kovalchik back. We have a running back that's been year as a Sophomore and I think he is ready to step it up. Alex Safkov, is another wide receiver and Jordan Conserette, he is a very athletic kid so we also have Johnny Clark playing a little bit of tight end, so we should be alright." Boone bantered. "Coach is expecting me to step up as a leader and i think that I am doing it very well. but there's all lot of little things that we got to pick up a little bit."

"It's awesome to play on this team. we are all brothers." said Senior Linebacker Cain Bennett. "Our defense is going to be really good, our offense is going to be good. I think we can do it again."