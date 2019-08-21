Snyder County Man Facing 84 Counts of Animal Cruelty

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Snyder County is facing 84 counts of animal abuse charges.

State police were called to John Stahl’s home in Washington Township to conduct a welfare check on his animals.

Investigators found a lack of food and water for the animals during a heat wave in July where temperatures in the barn were estimated to be 106 degrees.

Two of the cows at the home died, and a dog had to have its leg amputated.

An animal rescue group took some of the animals which included cows, pigs, and dogs.

Stahl, 54, is facing neglect of animals and cruelty to animals charges.

