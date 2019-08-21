× Move-in Day at Lock Haven University

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Carts full of blankets, microwaves, and TVs were unloaded from cars and taken into dorms at Lock Haven University on Wednesday.

Upperclassmen directed cars and helped lead the way for freshmen as they moved in.

“They had these people called movers and shakers and they really had a lot of stuff, I really liked move in,” said Adrianna Newman. “I had four of the bins. It was a lot of stuff and they even took it to the fourth floor and everything.”

It was a mix of emotions for Dana Barnhart as she moved her daughter Aniston into her home away from home.

“I feel really excited, really nervous but overall everybody has been so kind and they are already to help us unload so I really feel like we are in a good place,” said Barnhart.

Even Robert Pignatello, the president of Lock Haven University, was on hand.

“All universities are struggling with enrollment challenges and we have fewer graduates coming through the pipeline, so it is very competitive out there and we feel at Lock Haven we provide a great value for a public institution,” said Pignatello.

School officials say there are more than 600 freshmen moving Into lock Haven over the next few days

“I like how small (Lock Haven) is and the lacrosse team,” Mary Mduri said.

“I chose Lock Haven because I want to be a health science major and they have a great health science program,” Newman said.

“When I first came to visit, I fell in love with the area and how it looked and figured this would be right for me,” Payton Kohler said.

Students have a few days to settle in before classes at Lock Haven University start on Monday.