× Man Drowns at Columbia County Campground

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man drowned early Wednesday in a creek at a campground in Columbia County.

John Williams, 55, from Mahanoy City, fell into Fishing Creek at the Fishing Creek Campground around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner.

An autopsy is set for Thursday to determine if Williams suffered any injuries during the fall that may have contributed to his drowning.