Man Accused of Stalking, Gun Threats in Northumberland County

Posted 9:56 am, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:14AM, August 21, 2019

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A man is locked up in Northumberland County after police say he stalked a woman and threatened her with a loaded gun.

Police say Logan Mathias, 23, stalked a woman at her home on Tuesday night in Watsontown. When the woman came home, Mathias threatened to kill her and another woman inside the home.

The woman managed to get inside the home and lock Mathias out.

According to police, Mathias then tried to break into her home and threatened to kill everyone inside.

When police showed, he became violent and resisted arrest.

He’s now locked up in Northumberland County facing burglary, assault, and other related charges.

