Jury: No Excessive Force in Deadly 2015 State Police Shooting

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A jury has sided against the family of a National Guardsman who was shot and killed three years ago by state police in Wayne County.

That verdict came down Wednesday night at the federal courthouse in Wilkes-Barre after a lawsuit was filed by the family of Derek DeGroat.

DeGroat's family claimed three state troopers used excessive force when they fired 39 shots, hitting DeGroat 11 times at his home near Waymart back in 2015.

The Wayne County district attorney ruled the shooting justified, calling it a case of suicide by cop.

The jury determined DeGroat's family was not entitled to the damages they were seeking.

