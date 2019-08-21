Hazmat Crews Outside Home in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Police taped off a home in Stroudsburg Wednesday night as crews in hazmat suits sprayed down the area.

The activity is around a double block home on the 600 block of Scott Street.

Monroe County emergency officials confirm police were called for reports of a man claiming someone had thrown acid on his arms and legs.

Police at the scene tell us those reports are false, but they have not said what they were investigating, only that the public is not in any danger.

