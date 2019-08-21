× Good Turnout for Fruit and Vegetable Competition at West End Fair

GILBERT, Pa. — There were plenty of people walking around at the West End Fair in Gilbert on Wednesday.

Gwen Kaiser from Saylorsburg came to check on her award-winning relish.

“Enjoying the day. I always enjoy the livestock and I come to check on my entries and see what other entries there are,” said Kaiser.

The fruit and vegetable competition is one of the highlights of the fair. First, second and third prize ribbons hang from almost every shelf.

But with all the rain we’ve had this year, did the judges think this was a good year?

“They were very pleased with most of it. There were some things like, oh maybe it wasn’t a good year for this or that but mostly they are satisfied,” said Julie Weiss, West End Fair director.

Fair directors tell Newswatch 16, even though they do have a few empty shelves this year, it’s a pretty good turnout considering all the whacky weather.

“You always worry that you’re not going to have enough, and you know what? Every year it works,” said Weiss.

Mark Pysher from Marshalls Creek came to check on his son’s peppers. He says despite the weather challenges, he was still able to bring home a blue ribbon.

“Lot of stuff didn’t grow or rotted, you had to replant all the time but eventually it grew,” said Mark Pysher, Marshalls Creek.

The West End Fair wraps up on Saturday.