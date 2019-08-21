Girl Power at the Little League World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- There is a lot of girl power at this year's Little League World Series.

Even though the team from the Midwest Region has been eliminated from the Little League World Series, the team is on the tip of people's tongues. One of their pitchers, Maddy Freking, is only the 19th girl to ever play in the Little League Baseball World Series.

"My team doesn't really treat me like I'm a girl," Maddy said. "They treat me just like I'm another guy on the team."

Maddy and her teammates are the Midwest Region champs from Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Maddy has been playing baseball since she was 5 years old and prefers baseball to softball.

"She's not just a girl that's here at the Little League tournament. She's an amazing player, and she deserves everything she's gotten," said Jason Law, one of her coaches.

Maddy has gotten a lot of attention in South Williamsport but stresses it's a team effort.

"I've gotten a lot of attention, but I just wanted to play baseball."

In this story More from the 2019 Little League World Series

Despite all the attention, Maddy tells Newswatch 16 she wants to be treated just like one of the guys.

"Obviously, she got more attention here, but she didn't want it. She wanted it to be focused on the team," Law said.

Earlier this week, Maddy got to meet Mo'Ne Davis who played here five years ago for the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Over at the Little League retail store, employees say Midwest Region merchandise has been flying off the shelves. There are a lot of little girls who want to dress like Maddy.

Maddy realizes she is a role model for young girls and has some advice for them.

"Keep playing their game and always have fun," she advised.

Even though the Midwest Region has been eliminated, they will play a consolation game Thursday at 10 a.m. at the original Little League field in Williamsport.

Check out the full Little League World Series schedule, stats, and more here.