Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVERTOWN, Pa. -- Two men and a juvenile are now charged in a burglary spree in Snyder County last year.

Wayne Conroy Jr., 21, of Montandon, and Tyler Bickhart, 19, of Winfield, are accused of stealing cash, credit cards, guns, and bicycles from garages and vehicles.

The break-ins and thefts happened in Beavertown on December 26, 2018.

Conroy and Bickhart are free on bail. The boy's case will be handled by the Snyder County Juvenile Court.