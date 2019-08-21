Bonding Over a Love to Play Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Hot dogs, burgers, and playing ball! A barbeque in Williamsport brought together two teams that are roughly 16,000 miles apart.

The boys Little League baseball team from Sydney, Australia and the girls softball team from South Williamsport had a lot to bond over.

"You get to meet people from different countries all over the world. Like I never thought I would be meeting these Australian boys," said Alizabeth Schuler, South Williamsport softball pitcher

This celebration was sponsored by the Sydney Blue Sox. A co-owner of that professional team from Australia lives in Williamsport.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to get the kids together. They are the same age and let them have some fun outside of baseball," said Marc Schefsky, co-owner of Sydney Blue Sox.

These teams have a lot in common. They know how much hard work and emotion goes into every game. Both lost in their respective Little League World Series. And it cost a pretty penny to get there. The trip to Oregon for the girls softball team cost families about $6,000.

"We had so much help from the community. They were awesome. They were wonderful. Even different Little Leagues that we had played against in states sent us money," said Meriam Scott, parent of a softball player.

Meanwhile, it cost families from Australia about $16,000 to get to Williamsport.

Parents say it was worth every cent.

"Amazing. They're representing their country, and they're with all their mates. What more could you ask for?" said Belinda Vella, parent of a baseball player.

This was the first barbeque in what organizers hope becomes a tradition between the South Williamsport girls softball team and the Austrailian boys baseball team.

Two teams from half a world apart that share a lot in common.