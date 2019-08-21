Back to School Event Offering Free Dental Care

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An upcoming back to school event could really have your kid grinning from ear to ear.

After all, it’s offering free dental care.

The Fortis Institute’s Dental Hygiene Clinic in Scranton is taking appointments for its free event on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

It runs from 4 to 8 p.m.

The clinic along Ash Street is offering free cleanings, exams, and fluoride treatments for those 18 and under.

To make an appointment, call (570) 955-4015.

For more info about the Fortis Institute’s Dental Hygiene Clinic, head here.

