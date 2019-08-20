× Voters Head to Polls for Special Election

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s Election Day in some parts of our area. People in parts of Union and Snyder Counties are going to the polls to elect a new state representative.

There was a steady stream of people walking in and out of the East Buffalo Township building. They were going to vote for a new state representative.

“Every vote is important, and we’ve seen that in the last elections. We think the candidate we voted for today would make a substantial difference in state legislature,” Steve O’Connor said.

The state representative seat in this district was held by Republican Fred Keller for the past eight years. In May, Keller was elected to the U.S. Congress.

Republican David Rowe is facing off against Democrat Dr. Jenn Rager-Kay. Republican Clair Moyer is running a write-in campaign.

“I think it’s really important that we have people who are representative of our entire demographic,” Alyssa Brown said.

Election officials tell Newswatch 16 so far voter turnout has been low. Even so, people had specific reasons for voting. Erin Brown is concerned about gun violence.

“I was a teacher at Columbine High School and I definitely have an opinion on we need to make the place safer,” Erin Brown said.

“All politics is local and we feel that this is where it all starts,” Sandy O’Connor said.

Everyone we spoke with says it didn’t bother them that the special election is in the middle of August. Voters tell Newswatch 16 they would be here no matter when it was.

“It is different but it’s a special election and I think that everybody should come out and vote for it,” Marna Benion said.

“You have to carve time out of your day to be able to do a constitutional duty. The inconvenience is the absolute worst possible excuse I could use to not vote,” Steve O’Connor said.

The polls are open until 8 p.m. in most of Snyder and Union Counties.