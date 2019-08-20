Takis is known by some folks for its fiery flavor, but the maker just upped its game by adding an "Xplosion" to the mix. We had the crew at a car dealership in Scranton try them in this week's Taste Test.
Taste Test: Takis Xplosion
-
Taste Test: Boozy B’s in West Pittston
-
Taste Test: Kava Korner
-
Taste Test: Smartfood Popcorn “Flamin’ Hot White Cheddar”
-
Taste Test: Crocus Café in Scranton
-
Taste Test: Wildflowers New York Bistro
-
-
Taste Test: Snickers & Twix-Flavored Chocolate Milks
-
Taste Test: Deep Roots Hard Cider
-
Taste Test: Fare from the Wayne County Fair
-
Taste Test: Atomic Hot Wing Challenge at Kava Korner
-
Taste Test: Grandpa Joe’s ‘Dilly’ Pickle Cotton Candy
-
-
Taste Test: Grilled Cheese Eating Challenge at Wheel
-
Taste Test: Lagunitas Hop: Hoppy Sparkling Water
-
Taste Test: Clark Cups Vs. Original Clark Bar