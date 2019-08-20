Scott Dixon on INDY Car coming back to Pocono Raceway

The INDY Car Series doesn't have a deal in place to return to Pocono Raceway.  A bad first lap accident made for an unfortunate situation, but second place finisher, Scott Dixon, blames that more on driver error.

"They were unforseen incidents. drivers etiquette probably could have fixed the two situations that this year and last year in the first lap accidents." replied Scott Dixon. "Justin Wilson it just could have happened anywhere. It is just a freak of nature. You know i really enjoy working with everybody here, they push it as hard as they can." said Dixon.
"The uptick with the fans in the seats has been tremendous. So yeah, personally I just want to send a big thank you that puts in the hard work cause definitely for the drivers and everybody in this series it doesn't go unseen."

 

