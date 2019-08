Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- Investigators are still trying to sort out what happened after a crash in Lackawanna County.

Two cars collided on Main Street in Carbondale just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a woman got out of her car when the other driver hit her then sped off.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She's expected to be okay.

So far, there's no description of the vehicle cops are looking for in Lackawanna County