AVOCA, Pa. -- Part of Interstate 81 south in Luzerne County is shut down after a tractor-trailer hauling vehicles went up in flames.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday near the Avoca exit.

PennDOT says both southbound lanes are closed between the Moosic exit (180) and the Pittston exit (175A).

State police are investigating what sparked the fire.

There were no injuries.

