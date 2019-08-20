× IndyCar Experience Puts You on the Track

POCONO RACEWAY, Pa. — On race day at Pocono Raceway, there’s nothing like the roar of IndyCars on this track.

Honda and the IndyCar Experience give fans the opportunity to be in the car.

And what’s a better way to experience it, than with IndyCar legend and Nazareth native Mario Andretti. He’s very familiar when it comes to navigating on this track.

“It’s a great superspeedway. It’s been around for a long time and certainly, I remember. I was here at the very beginning. It’s my home track. It’s the only track where I get to sleep in my own bed at night and it’s my favorite superspeedway, quite honestly, because of the challenges that it provides for the drivers,” said Andretti.

The IndyCar Experience goes to every track on the circuit to give fans the chance to see what drivers see.

“It’s the best way to showcase our sport because it’s almost impossible to explain. After you come out, you’ll probably have a little different perspective of what these drivers do and what the sport is all about,” Andretti said.

“Intense. Intense,” said Ray Gillies of Indiana. “When we went into Turn 1, I didn’t think he was going to make it. I think in my helmet, I was screaming like a schoolgirl. I’ll do it again.”

Another brave fan was Karen Bazzari from Scranton. She has also done this ride at other tracks but couldn’t miss out on this one so close to home.

“Oh, my gosh! It was awesome. This was, fortunately, my second ride and it was just so fabulous. Mario does not hold back,” said Bazzari.