LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- A former teacher accused of rape is now in custody.

Cole Black, 27, a former teacher in the Keystone Central School District was arraigned in Clinton County Tuesday morning. Black turned himself in to Lock Haven police around 9 a.m.

He is charged with raping a 17-year-old student at his home in Lock Haven last year.

At one time, Black worked as a teacher and girls soccer coach in the district in Clinton County.

