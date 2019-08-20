Couple Sentenced for Courthouse Bomb Threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A couple was sentenced on Tuesday for phoning in bomb threats to the Monroe County Courthouse several times last year.

Jesus Castrodad of Scotrun was sentenced to three to six years in prison, two years probation, and must pay nearly $120,000 in restitution.

Collen Kasdaglis of Scotrun got time served, two years probation, and must also pay restitution.

The pair was arrested in November 2018 for at least eight of the 10 threatening calls.

Investigators say some of the calls were made on days Castrodad had court appearances at the courthouse in Stroudsburg.