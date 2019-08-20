× Boy Meets First Responders Who Saved His Life

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A little boy got to meet the first responders who helped save his life earlier this month after he nearly drowned in his grandparents’ pool.

Being held by his grandfather, 1-year-old A.J. doesn’t realize he is surrounded by his very own, real-life superheroes.

“Everybody, thank you so much, for everything. This little guy right here,” said John Greszczak, A.J.’s grandfather.

The little boy met the men and women who helped save his life after he nearly drowned in a pool.

The meet and greet took place outside St. Luke’s Emergency and Transport Services near Tannersville.

“Say hello, say thank you to all the people. They are all here for you,” said Rebecca Messler, A.J.’s mother.

On August 3, A.J. was at his grandparents’ house near Snydersville. The gate to the pool was accidentally left open. A.J. slipped out of sight and found his way outside.

Just a few minutes later, his grandfather John Greszczak found him lifeless and started CPR.

Capt. Michael Manfree is a volunteer at the West End Fire Department. He was first to the home in Hamilton Township.

“I just had to do what I had to do. It’s not always a good outcome, but when it is, we should celebrate,” said Capt. Manfree.

First responders tell Newswatch 16 because A.J.’s grandfather immediately started CPR, that’s also what helped save his life.

“It’s great to see A.J. We often don’t get these events where we get to see our patients afterwards. It’s very heartfelt and makes us feel great,” said Joseph Monaco, St. Luke’s Emergency Transport Services.

A.J.’s grandfather wanted his grandson to meet the first responders who made sure he was able to see more sunny, summer days.

“Without all these people, this guy might not be here today. I wanted them to see the result of their hard work that day,” said Greszczak.

It’s a heartfelt reunion that this family and these emergency crews won’t soon forget.

41.063296 -75.306233