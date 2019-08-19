Wings of Freedom Tour Lands near Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some folks are getting a glimpse of history at an airport in Luzerne County.

World War II-era planes from the Wings of Freedom tour are arriving Monday at the Hazleton Area Regional Airport.

Organizers tell us three of the planes are bombers and two of the planes are fighters.

For various fees, families can get a close look and tour the planes.

There are also opportunities to go for a ride in some of the aircraft.

People are here from as far away as North Carolina to see the planes land and get a glimpse of history

"It's nice to kind of piece together history, like you knew someone who flew in a plane just like this," said Jeremy Freeman. "She doesn't know her great-grandfather. He passed away before she was born, but that's a connection that she can try to remember."

"That's great to see them interested in something like this," said Ed Pergosky.

These planes flew in from Pittsburgh and will be on display until Wednesday when the tour moves on to its next stop in New Jersey.